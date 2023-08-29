Patriots Report: Patriots Super Bowl hero Malcolm Butler is attempting an NFL comeback Butler, 33, is reportedly working out with the Atlanta Falcons. Malcolm Butler was one of many Patriots who were surprised with Matt Patricia's role last season. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Former Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler is working out with the Atlanta Falcons, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, a local TV news station in Houston.

“‘Malcolm is motivated and in great playing shape,” Butler’s agent Justin Allen told Wilson. “He worked his way back. I feel like his passion and love for the game is there and he has a lot to give to the secondary in Atlanta.”

Butler hasn’t played in an NFL regular-season game since 2020 when he was with the Titans. Since then, he’s kept in contact with teams and has been “training for a chance like this,” reports Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.

Advertisement:

Patriots fans will remember Butler from Super Bowl XLIX, when he intercepted Russell Wilson’s pass on the goal line during the game’s final minute to secure the New England victory.

Butler later signed a 5-year, $61 million contract with the Titans and spent three seasons in Nashville.

The 33-year-old cornerback is also in the process of writing a book, according to Ben Volin of The Boston Globe.

“Can confirm that CB Malcolm Butler is working out for the Falcons today, as @AaronWilson_NFL said,” Volin tweeted. “Former Patriots SB hero is writing a book, and is still looking to add another chapter.”

#Falcons are working out former #Patriots Super Bowl hero cornerback Malcolm Butler today, per a league source. Was with #Patriots last year coming out of retirement and worked out for #Dolphins last fall @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 29, 2023