Patriots Patriots reportedly trading kicker Nick Folk to the Titans Rookie Chad Ryland looks set to begin the season as New England's starter. Nick Folk during Patriots training camp in August, 2023. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

The Patriots are reportedly trading kicker Nick Folk to the Titans, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Another kicker trade(!): The #Patriots are trading Nick Folk to the #Titans, sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2023

The compensation, according to fellow NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, is a seventh-round pick.

Folk, 38, had been in the role for New England for each of the past three seasons, and also for parts of the 2019 season. During that time, he converted 89.3 percent of his 121 field goal attempts.

In his place, the Patriots have rookie Chad Ryland, a 2023 fourth-round pick (112th overall) out of the University of Maryland. Ryland was the highest drafted specialist of the Bill Belichick era, topping the previous mark held by Stephen Gostkowski (who was also a fourth-rounder, but taken six spots later than Ryland).