Report: Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham cleared waivers and will likely join Patriots practice squad

Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham cleared waivers and will likely join Patriots practice squad

Bailey Zappe is still a member of the Patriots after all.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Zappe has signed a practice squad deal to remain with the team.

The Patriots cut Zappe Tuesday in a shocking move that left Mac Jones as the only quarterback on the New England’s 53-man roster. However, after clearing waivers, both sides were able to hammer out a deal that kept Zappe in Foxborough.

It’s been an up-and-down preseason for Zappe, who fumbled the ball three times in the Patriots’ final preseason game against the Titans. He’s had his share of good practices, and had also struggled at times in practice. But, all indications pointed to Mac Jones being the starter.

Zappe won both of his starts last season and had the Patriots within striking range of an upset win in Green Bay last year while Jones was hurt.

QBs Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham (also WR) are both planning to re-sign with the Patriots practice squad.



And while the sound is a little muffled, I believe I hear Bill Belichick's favorite Taylor Swift song – "You Need to Calm Down" — playing from his Gillette office. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 30, 2023

Zappe’s first two drives of the Monday night game against the Bears resulted in touchdowns, but he lost a fumble and threw a pair of interceptions as the Patriots got shut out in the second half.

Ultimately, a rough preseason was enough for the Patriots to feel comfortable betting that another team wouldn’t snap Zappe up during the waiver process. But it wasn’t enough for them to give up on the 2022 fourth-round pick entirely.

Undrafted rookie quarterback Malik Cunningham has also cleared waivers, and also plans to join the Patriots practice squad according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.