Patriots Report: Patriots place Tyquan Thornton on IR, causing him to miss first 4 games of season Thornton reportedly has a shoulder injury that was sustained in training camp. Tyquan Thornton reportedly won't be on the field for a bit. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

The Patriots placed receiver Tyquan Thornton on the injured reserve list Wednesday afternoon, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Thornton will miss New England’s first four games. The Patriots’ fifth game will be at home against the Saints on October 8th.

Fowler reports that the decision has to do with a shoulder injury that Thornton suffered during training camp. He played in the Patriots first preseason game against the Texans before sitting out the final two.

Thornton is one of six wide receivers who made the Patriots initial 53-man roster. DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kendrick Bourne, Demario Douglas, and Kayshon Boutte are the others.

Thornton began last season on injured reserve last season with a collarbone injury.

The Patriots placed cornerback Isaiah Bolden and offensive lineman Conor McDermott on injured reserve earlier this week. Defensive back Cody Davis and defensive lineman Trey Flowers are on the Physically unable to perform list.

Thornton, who the Patriots picked in the second-round of the 2022 NFL Draft, has the speed to develop into a deep threat at receiver. He was healthy enough to play in 13 games after his initial stint on IR last season. He caught 22 passes for 247 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

