Patriots Watch: Tom Brady, Julian Edelman tease Patriots fans about unretiring in new commercial "Training camp IS over... should we?" Tom Brady and Julian Edelman teased coming out of retirement in a Lay's Chips ad. Courtesy of PepsiCo / Lay's

Tom Brady and Julian Edelman are at it … again.

Even though both Patriots legends have hung up their cleats, Brady and Edelman are more than willing to get fans buzzing with hints and jokes about returning to football.

Brady even went through with it, returning to the Buccaneers for the 2022 season just 40 days after announcing his first retirement back in February 2022.

Brady and Edelman continued to tease Patriots and football fans in a new commercial for Lay’s Chips, joining fellow NFL legends in Jerry Rice, Dan Marino, Emmitt Smith and former New England teammate Randy Moss.

While Rice, Marino, Smith, and Moss all entertain scenarios where they return to the NFL (with extremely underwhelming results), the ad ends with both Brady and Edelman lounging by a pool.

“Unretirement? Who’d be dumb enough to do that?” Brady asks while looking at his phone.

Edelman responds by crunching down on a chip, with Brady closing out the ad with a smile and a shrug.

“Training camp IS over… should we,” Edelman tweeted on Wednesday while posting the new commercial.

You can check out the full ad below, which also features Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Training camp IS over… should we? pic.twitter.com/dTjDrCq7tU — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) August 30, 2023

As of now, it looks like both Edelman and Brady are comfortable with their decisions to call it quits.

Brady announced his second retirement “for good” back in February, later dispelling rumors that he was reconsidering a lucrative post-football career as FOX Sports’ top NFL analyst, starting in the 2024 season. Brady’s new deal will pay him a reported $375 million over 10 years.

Edelman already has a new gig lined up for the upcoming season, with the Super Bowl LIII MVP expected to join the “Fox NFL Kickoff” broadcasting team.

Even though Brady is taking a year off before stepping into the broadcast booth, he’ll still be sticking around the NFL during the 2023 campaign. He’ll make his anticipated return to Gillette Stadium during New England’s season-opening game against the Eagles on Sept. 10.

