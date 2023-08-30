Patriots What Kendrick Bourne said about the Patriots reportedly shutting down trade calls for him “I appreciate Bill. Bill stuck with me,” Bourne said Kendrick Bourne was limited to 35 catches and just one touchdown during the 2022 season. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

The Patriots told teams that called about trading for Kendrick Bourne that the player wasn’t available, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

It’s a positive sign for the receiver’s future with the Patriots after a lackluster 2023.

Bourne said he appreciates his relationship with coach Bill Belichick.

“I appreciate Bill. Bill stuck with me,” Bourne said, according to MassLive. “I struggled last year personally, and he’s always pushed me to be better. It’s always about getting better.

“I feel like Bill encourages me every day,” Bourne continued. “What I can get better on. I appreciate that personally, because he could have just been like, ‘Whatever.’ But he’s always pushing me. This year I want to go my hardest I’ve ever gone.”

Advertisement:

Bourne has enjoyed a strong performance in training camp this summer. He’s shown flashes of the ability that led him to be one of Mac Jones’s top targets in 2021.

Bourne said he preferred to stay with the Patriots. He got what he wanted.

“It feels good to be wanted. I’m glad to be here and this is where I’m supposed to be. That’s what’s happened.”

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈 Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during football season. Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up