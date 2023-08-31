Patriots Report: Patriots add former first-round WR to practice squad The Patriots now have a full 16-player practice squad in place after reportedly signing Reagor. Jalen Reagor has struggled to produce up in the NFL ranks over the last three seasons. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

The Patriots have reportedly filled the final vacant spot on their practice squad with additional wide-receiver depth.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Patriots added former 2020 first-round pick Jalen Reagor on Thursday, with the former Viking and Eagle taking over the 16th and final spot on New England’s practice grouping.

The 24-year-old Reagor recently cleared waivers after being cut by the Vikings at the end of their preseason slate.

Originally drafted 21st overall by the Eagles after an impressive career at TCU, Reagor’s explosive skillset has yet to translate up at the NFL ranks.

During his two seasons in Philadelphia, Reagor caught 64 passes for 695 yards and three touchdowns. The Eagles selected Reagor a pick before the Vikings selected star wideout Justin Jefferson with the 22nd overall pick in the 2020 draft.

After lackluster returns in Philadelphia, the 5-foot-11 Reagor was traded to the Vikings in August 2022 in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round pick as well as a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick.

Yes drops, muffs, fumbles, and effort are/have been issues with Jalen Reagor



But can't get mad at the #Patriots for taking a PS flier on a talented WR who can make win deep, tough grabs, and elude tacklers with athleticism + physicality



Also never dropped a pass with MIN pic.twitter.com/pLWvO3FXnS — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) August 31, 2023

Reagor once again struggled to make much of an impact in Minnesota, reeling in just eight catches for 104 yards and one touchdown over 17 games.

New England will try to get more out of Reagor, who remains an explosive talent despite his lack of tangible production against pro competition.

That being said, he still has an uphill climb when it comes leapfrogging his way up the depth chart with DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kendrick Bourne, Demario Douglas, and Kayshon Boutte ahead of him.

Second-year wideout Tyquan Thornton is currently on injured reserve, but could return to the active roster starting with Week 5.

With Reagor now signed, here are the 16 players on the Patriots’ practice squad, as of Thursday night.

QB Bailey Zappe

QB/WR Mailk Cunningham

WR Thyrick Pitts

OL Andrew Stueber

OL James Ferentz

S Joshuah Bledsoe

P Corliss Waitman

OL Kody Russey

LB Calvin Munson

LB Joe Giles-Harris

RB Ty Montgomery

TE Matt Sokol

RB Kevin Harris

LB Ronnie Perkins

TE Pharaoh Brown

WR Jalen Reagor

