Patriots Patriots reportedly claim Panthers quarterback Matt Corral off waivers There's a new face in the Patriots quarterback room. Matt Corral. AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

At one point this week, Mac Jones had no backups. Now, there are three quarterbacks behind the third-year signal caller in the Patriots organization.

The Patriots claimed quarterback Matt Corral off waivers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Corral is a younger prospect, having been selected one round ahead of Bailey Zappe in the 2022 NFL Draft.

In fact, the Panthers traded up with the Patriots to select Corral in the third round, and New England used one of the picks they got in return to take Zappe. The Patriots also received a third-round pick in the deal, which they used to select Marte Mapu.

The Patriots signed Zappe and Malik Cunningham to the practice squad on Wednesday.

With the addition of Corral, New England has another SEC product in the quarterback room along with Jones. Corral played college football for Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss.

Corral suffered a season-ending injury against the Patriots during a preseason game last year. He missed his entire rookie season as a result.

Now, he joins the Patriots and should compete with Zappe for New England’s backup quarterback job.

