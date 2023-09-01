Patriots NFL scout on Jack Jones: He plays with swag, but ‘we’d attack’ him "He might pick one, but we’re just as likely to get him for two. I’ll take those odds." Jack Jones. AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper

Jack Jones is still awaiting a probable cause hearing related to his June arrest for allegedly bringing guns to Logan Airport.

His hearing is scheduled for Sept. 15, five days after the Patriots open the season with a home matchup against the Eagles.

He’s practiced consistently with the team as his legal situation plays out, and his performance has been up and down.

According to Mike Giardi of Boston Sports Journal, one NFL scout who is hyper-focused on the AFC East says his team would feel comfortable attacking Jones as a weak link in the Patriots secondary.

“My goodness, does he play with a ton of swag, even if it is misguided sometimes,” the scout told Giardi. “His eyes are always in the backfield. I can tell you, we’d attack his ass. He might pick one, but we’re just as likely to get him for two. I’ll take those odds.”

So far, it appears that rookie Christian Gonzalez will start at cornerback on the outside. Jonathan Jones recently returned to practice after missing a couple weeks and figures to be a starter as well.

But, depending on his availability and matchups, Jack Jones could make some starts as well. He played in 13 games last year, making 30 tackles and a pair of interceptions.

If Jones is available to play, he’ll need to demonstrate more consistency to get the amount of snaps he wants.

If the scout’s take is accurate, there’s at least one team in the division that would feel comfortable going right at him.