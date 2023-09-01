Patriots Patriots add former Jets receiver T.J. Luther to practice squad T.J. Luther spent training camp with the Jets. Now he's a Patriot. Patriots helmets. Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini

The Patriots are adding receiver T.J. Luther to the practice squad, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston.

Luther, who played college football at Gardner Webb in North Carolina, went undrafted this year. The Jets picked him up and kept him for a couple months before releasing him.

The Patriots released undrafted rookie receiver Thyrick Pitts to make room for Luther.

Earlier this week, the Patriots added former first-round pick Jalen Reagor to the practice squad.

Six receivers made the initial 53-man roster cut for the Patriots. Rookies Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte earned roster spots along with JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, and Tyquan Thornton. Thornton has since been placed on injured reserve.

Luther ran a 4.4 second 40-yard dash time according to the Gardner Webb website. He’ll bring speed to New England’s receiver room.

