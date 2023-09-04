Patriots What Bill Belichick said about Mac Jones winning Patriots starting QB spot, waiving Bailey Zappe, and more "I’m looking forward to the season here with Mac.” Mac Jones and the Patriots are looking for a clean slate in the 2023 season. Jim Davis / Globe Staff

It didn’t take long for any talk of a potential QB competition in Foxborough to dissipate this summer once training camp commenced.

Despite Bailey Zappe’s solid showing as a mid-season replacement under center for an injured Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer last year, the backup QB was regularly on the outside looking in at first-team snaps once this preseason began.

Granted, some of that was a result of Zappe’s own lackluster play en route to a spot on New England’s practice squad.

But on Monday, Belichick doled out plenty of praise toward Jones for separating himself from Zappe in the early days of camp.

“Mac’s had a really solid spring and camp,” Belichick said on WEEI’s ‘The Greg Hill Show’ when asked about Jones locking down the team’s starting QB spot, adding: “Out there every day, ready to go.

Advertisement:

“In excellent physical condition and has made, I’d say, a lot of improvement over the course of spring and training camp in reads, decision making, and timing — getting more timing with the guys he’s throwing to. [Jones] had a good camp, works hard, ready to go. I’m looking forward to the season here with Mac.”

Despite only playing in three total series during preseason action, Jones impressed throughout the summer in Bill O’Brien’s reworked offensive system.

With the Patriots’ new OC drawing up plenty of RPOs (run-pass options), screens, and short passes in the team’s playbook, Jones should benefit from a gameplan tailored to his skillset as a poised, accurate passer in a versatile and varied scheme.

As noted by MassLive.com’s Mark Daniels, Jones completed 77 percent (204-of-264) of his passes in competitive full-team drills while tossing four interceptions.

“Mac’s had a good offseason,” Belichick added in his Monday conference call with reporters. “Mac’s had a really good camp – comes to work every day, comes in early, stays late, works hard.

“Understands the offense – how it works, how to get his teammates involved, how to help them be productive. He’s had a really good stretch here in training camp and had a good spring to propel himself into this time period. He’s been pretty consistent all the way through.”

Advertisement:

Zappe struggled to follow in Jones’ footsteps as a QB in O’Brien’s system. Along with a lackluster showing under heavy reps during the Patriots’ preseason finale against the Titans (8-for-15, 57 yards, three fumbles), Zappe only completed 64 percent (160-of-252) of his passes to go with seven interceptions in 11-on-11 drills this summer, per MassLive.

Still, given Zappe’s status as a second-year pro and the promise he showcased last fall, his inability to make the 53-man roster stood as one of the top surprises across the NFL during cut-down day.

Belichick was asked Monday about what went into the decision to waive Zappe, with the Patriots head coach noting that the team intends to further watch him develop as a part of the practice squad.

“All the roster decisions are based on what we feel like’s best for our football team,” Belichick said of Zappe. “There’s a number of things involved there. But glad to have Bailey to continue to work with him. Still think he’s a good, young, developing player, so we’ll keep working with him.”

With both Zappe and Malik Cunningham on the outside looking in at the active roster, it looks like QB Matt Corral could be in line for a backup role after New England claimed the signal caller off waivers from the Panthers last week.

Advertisement:

“We claimed him when he was available,” Belichick said of Corral on WEEI Monday morning. “We’ll take a look at him and see how it goes. Had a very good career at Mississippi, and then hasn’t really had a lot of chance to do much in the last two years. Was injured and missed some time, but had a good preseason. So we’ll see how it goes. Look forward to working with him.”

Even though the 24-year-old Corral does have some upside amid his injury woes, it seems like the former Ole Miss product will not just be handed the backup role at QB right away.

“My understanding is that Corral and Zappe will compete for the backup job,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Thursday on the NFL Network. “Obviously safe to say, considering Zappe knows the offense so well, maybe he has the leg up, but definitely an intriguing flier that the Patriots just took on a young quarterback.”