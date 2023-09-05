Patriots What Mac Jones said about Tom Brady’s mentorship, Matt Patricia, and more on WEEI "He’s definitely a legend, and I have all the respect for him. He’s a great guy." Matt Patricia and Mac Jones didn't have the best partnership during the 2022 season. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Patriots QB Mac Jones appeared on WEEI’s “Jones & Mego” show on Tuesday afternoon, touching on a variety of topics such as Tom Brady’s return to New England, Matt Patricia, and much more.

Here are a few highlights from Jones’ extended radio interview:

Jones credits Tom Brady’s mentorship

With Tom Brady set to make his anticipated return to Gillette Stadium on Sunday evening, Jones reflected on the legendary QB’s career in New England and his impact on Jones’ own tenure with the Patriots.

Given Brady’s extensive resume, it was to be expected for Jones to join the long list of Patriots personnel heaping praise on Brady this week.

Advertisement:

But the Patriots’ current QB 1 also shared that Brady has taken an active role as a resource for him as he tries to entrench himself as New England’s starting quarterback for the long haul.

“He’s definitely a legend, and I have all the respect for him,” Jones said of Brady on Tuesday. “He’s a great guy. He’s actually helped me a lot already, just talking to him or whatever. And he’s been a great mentor and stuff. … He’s a great player. I love watching his film. He pops up on game tape, obviously, from last year and everything, too. So, he’s always on the film doing the right thing. So, just trying to learn from him — and he’s been awesome.”

Brady and Jones never overlapped in New England, with Jones drafted by the Patriots over a year after the future Hall of Famer signed with the Buccaneers in free agency.

“I think whether it was [Brian] Hoyer that was here, or whoever, you meet a lot of people that have known him and everything — the stories, too. So that always helps, just being able to learn from that,” Jones said of Brady’s influence. “And he’s always on the film, so just watching the footwork, the timing, his operation of everything, he’s definitely the greatest to do it. And that’s why you want to watch him and learn.”

Jones talks relationship with Matt Patricia

Brady is not the only one in line for a reunion on the field at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

Advertisement:

After a disastrous tenure as the Patriots’ offensive play-caller last season, longtime Patriots coach Matt Patricia will return to Foxborough on Sunday as a senior defensive assistant with the Eagles.

Despite his success as New England’s defensive coordinator from 2012-17, Patricia’s short reign as the head of the Patriots’ offensive personnel led to lackluster returns in 2022.

Jones in particular struggled under the simplified schemes drawn up by Patricia and Joe Judge, with the second-year QB taking a significant step back after earning a Pro Bowl nod as a rookie in 2021.

But despite all of the dysfunction present on the 2022 Patriots — and Jones’ own visible frustration at times last year — the Patriots QB took the high road when asked Tuesday about his relationship with Patricia.

“Coach Patricia is a smart guy and I have a lot of respect for him,” Jones said. “Really enjoyed actually working with him. We put in a lot of hours together. Definitely shot him a text when he headed up there. I wish him nothing but the best. I really do respect him. I have a lot of good times with him, too.”

Advertisement:

The Eagles already have a potential mismatch that they can exploit on Sunday, as the league’s top pass rush last season (70.0 sacks) will be licking their chops against a banged-up New England offensive line.

“They have the best defensive line in the NFL,” Jones said of the Eagles. “At the end of the day, we just have to go out there and compete, try and control what we can control, and understand that we’re going against a bunch of beasts.”

Jones also acknowledged that the Eagles should have the added advantage of Patricia on their staff, given his familiarity with various aspects of New England’s gameplan.

“It’s a great challenge,” Jones said of matching up against Patricia and the Eagles. “As a competitor, you want to go out there and not think too much. Play fast and play my game. He’s a great coach. He’s coached in a lot of big games and stuff like that. They’ve got a great defense with a lot of great players.”

A shifting QB room

The Patriots QB personnel was flipped on its head over the last week.

During cut-down day, both Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham were waived before eventually landing on the practice squad, while New England later picked up QB Matt Corral off waivers from the Panthers.

“I think it’s just part of the business,” Jones said of New England’s roster reshuffle. “I think it’s really hard for the coaches and GMs around the league who have to make a lot of hard decisions. It just proves to be that the NFL is a business. You’ve got to be ready every day. Just work hard and focus on what you can control, right?”

Advertisement:

As for Corral, Jones has plenty of familiarity with his fellow signal caller from their collegiate days as SEC opponents.

“I played against him in college,” Jones said of Corral. “He’s a great quarterback. Obviously, he was with the Panthers and stuff. He has good knowledge, not only from there but with Coach [Lane] Kiffin in college.”