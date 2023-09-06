Patriots Charles Barkley is disgusted by reports of his ‘good friend’ Bill Belichick being on the hot seat "I'm so disgusted with some of these punk (expletive) guys on television talking about Bill being on the hot seat." Bill Belichick AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

If it were up to Charles Barkley, there wouldn’t even be a discussion about Bill Belichick’s job security.

Belichick has won six Super Bowl titles with the Patriots, after all. He’s also closing in on the all-time wins record for NFL head coaches.

But, here in New England, multiple reports have surfaced about the Patriots coach supposedly being on the hot seat.

In a recent appearance on “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” Barkley shared some harsh words directed at Belichick’s critics and detractors.

“You guys have got to stop treating my guy Belichick bad,” Barkley told Simmons. “I love Belichick. I consider him a good friend. I’m so disgusted with some of these punk (expletive) guys on television talking about Bill being on the hot seat and things like that. He shouldn’t even be close to the hot seat.”

Advertisement:

Ben Volin of The Boston Globe wrote that Belichick’s friends “have privately said they are worried he is on the hot seat in 2023.” Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston said that Belichick has been on the hot seat for years, dating back to 2019. There have also been discussions about Belichick’s job status on local TV and sports radio stations.

This isn’t the first time Barkley has talked about his appreciation for Belichick. He called Belichick a “really great guy” in 2019. Belichick said back then that he loved Barkley and found his rebounding skills to be “incredible.”

“His toughness, his playing — not just skill, but I’d say his awareness and instinctiveness — he does a great job,” Belichick said during Super Bowl LIII Opening Night. “I love to listen to his analysis. I’ve learned a lot from him. Charles has been a great friend. Conversations have always been enlightening to me. He knows how to compete, he knows how to win, and he just knows how to play.”

The Patriots will open the regular season against the Eagles at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. They’ve gone 25-25 with one playoff appearance under Belichick over the past three years.

Advertisement:

Earlier this summer, Belichick told Mike Tannenbaum of The 33rd Team that it took four years for him to build both the Patriots and the Browns into good teams.

Well, buckle up Patriots fans. Get ready for year No. 4 without Tom Brady.