Patriots Here are the Patriots listed on New England’s first injury report of the 2023 season The Patriots have five "limited" players on their injury report ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Eagles. Mike Onwenu has been limited this summer while recovering from ankle surgery. Winslow Townson/AP Images

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots had perfect attendance during Wednesday’s practice at a muggy Gillette Stadium, but New England could still be down a few key contributors during Sunday’s season opener against the Eagles.

New England released its first injury report of the 2023 season on Wednesday evening, tabbing five players as “limited” ahead of an anticipated matchup with Philadelphia.

Here is New England’s first injury report of the new season:

LIMITED

OT Trent Brown — Illness

CB Jack Jones — Hamstring

OL Mike Onwenu — Ankle

WR DeVante Parker — Knee

OL Cole Strange — Knee

While no players have been ruled out yet for Sunday, it’s concerning that three of New England’s starters on the offensive line are currently hampered in some capacity.

Advertisement:

Onwenu and Strange’s status doesn’t stand as much of a surprise. Onwenu was only activated from the PUP list near the end of the preseason while recovering from offseason ankle surgery, while Strange has been limited over the last month-plus after hurting his knee during the Patriots’ first padded practice of training camp.

Brown’s condition is worth keeping tabs on, as New England is already in rough shape with no starter named at RT.

Even if Brown, Strange, and Onwenu are all given the green light to play, the Patriots will still have their hands full against a ferocious Philly pass rush.

The Eagles totaled 70.0 sacks last season, 15 more than the second-place Steelers. Along with proven edge rushers Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat, Philadelphia also boasts veterans like Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham, along with a pair of talented youngsters in Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter.

Parker did miss two practices last week, but returned on Monday and has been an active participant in the ramp-up to Week 1.

Jones’ current ailment could spoil some of the recent developments that have fallen his way. On Tuesday, the Suffolk County District Attorney dropped the gun charges Jones was facing after his June arrest at Logan Airport in exchange for one year of pre-trial probation and 48 hours of community service.