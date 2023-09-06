Patriots Watch: Tom Brady ‘auditions’ for a spot alongside Peyton and Eli on ESPN’s Manningcast Peyton and Eli Manning held "auditions" for the Manningcast in a promotional video. Tom Brady AP Photo/Sam Hodde

Tom Brady is embarking on a career in television.

So, what better way to start than trying out for the “Manningcast,” ESPN’s popular football broadcast featuring former rivals Peyton and Eli Manning?

The Mannings held “auditions” during a star-studded promotional video for the show.

Mike Tyson, DJ Khaled, Kirk Cousins, and Pat McAfee were among those who made an appearance in the video.

Brady’s bit comes at the end, while Peyton and Eli pretend to give up on the search.

“Well, we tried our best,” Eli Manning said.

“Guess it’s just the two of us again this season,” Peyton Manning replied.

Advertisement:

“Unless there’s someone on that list who is just perfect for the job,” Eli said.

The camera cuts to an anxious-looking Brady sitting with a dog, waiting for a callback from the Mannings.

“Nope, I didn’t get the Manningcast job,” Brady says while talking on the phone. “Guess I’ll just come back and play football again.”