Patriots Patriots CB Jack Jones reportedly 'expected to miss some time' with hamstring injury Jones's expected absence will hurt New England's chances of slowing down A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Jack Jones was expected to back up Jonathan Jones and Christian Gonzalez as a boundary corner.

The Patriots’ secondary is reportedly going to be shorthanded going into Sunday’s Week 1 showdown against the Eagles.

Jack Jones is “expected to miss some time” after suffering a hamstring injury during Wednesday’s practice at Gillette Stadium, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic

The second-year cornerback was listed as “limited” on Wednesday’s injury report due to his hamstring issue and did not practice on Thursday.

Jones’s injury comes at a tough time for the Patriots as New England’s secondary will be tested against a Philadelphia offense featuring two dynamic wideouts in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Even though New England is expected to open the season with rookie Christian Gonzalez and Jonathan Jones as its boundary corners, Jack Jones was expected to be the next man up and a key contributor thanks to his ball-hawk capabilities and man-coverage skillset.

With Jack Jones out, both Marcus Jones, Myles Bryant, and Shaun Wade will slot up on the depth chart at corner. Jalen Mills has logged most of his reps in New England as a corner, but has shifted back over to safety this summer following Devin McCourty’s retirement.

Jack Jones’s injury came just a day after the gun charges stemming from his June arrest at Logan Airport were dropped in exchange for one year of pre-trial probation and 48 hours of community service.

Even if Jones managed to avoid the sting of the injury bug this week, the 25-year-old defensive back wasn’t out of the woods yet when it came to ramifications following his arrest.

Jones’ legal woes dissipated on Tuesday, but Doug Kyed of The Boston Herald reported Thursday that the NFL is still reviewing potential discipline options for the cornerback.

“(The NFL) has been following developments in the matter which remains under review,” an NFL spokesperson told Kyed.