Patriots Here are the Patriots’ captains for the 2023 NFL season The Patriots announced their captains this season through a social media video playing off the hit TV show "Only Murders in the Building." Matthew Slater will return as captain for the 13th straight season. AP Photo/Steven Senne

After months of speculation, the New England Patriots have finally announced their team captains for the upcoming NFL season.

Quarterback Mac Jones, special teamer Matthew Slater, center David Andrews, defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr., linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, and tight end Hunter Henry have been listed as this year’s captains of the Patriots. The announcement came just before the Patriots’ final practice in preparation for Sunday’s season opener.

The Patriots made the announcement over social media, posting a brief video on Friday morning that showed detailed drawings of each captain standing behind a window, a reference to Hulu’s TV show “Only Murders in the Building.”

Only Captains in the Building. pic.twitter.com/l55XwjlWsA — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 8, 2023

Jones will serve as team captain for the second straight season, his third in the NFL. Despite a turbulent prior season for the Patriots’ signal caller, head coach Bill Belichick put his faith in Jones and praised the quarterback’s growth and effort he has put forth to improve.

“He puts in a lot of time,” Belichick told reporters on Wednesday. “He knows the things a lot more than he did two years ago, one year ago, so I think he’ll be ready.”

Jones said that he will not let last season’s struggles affect his play this year. On Sunday, Jones will begin his third season by trusting his team and preparing to play the best football he can, regardless of how his sophomore season ended.

“I’m not really focused on last year,” Jones told reporters Thursday. “I’m just trying to move forward and prepare really well. … At the end of the day, you’ve got to go out there and give it your all, feel confident, have a lot of confidence in the guys and coaches and see where we’re at.”

After spending the “last few years” contemplating retirement, Slater will return for his 16th season as a Patriot and his 13th as a captain. The end might be near for the Patriots’ longest-tenured player, as he will turn 38 on Saturday. But for this season, he will continue to provide his leadership both in the special teams and on the entire team, just as he had done for over a decade.

“Matt’s a great person, great player, great teammate,” Belichick said last January. “It’s about as close to perfect as you could get.”

This season will mark the seventh straight year that Andrews will be a captain, which is the second-most consecutive years on the team behind Slater. Jones referred to the center as the “ideal patriot” for his leadership and hard work, a massive compliment for someone who went undrafted in 2015.

“[Andrews] just practices hard every day,” Jones told reporters in August. It doesn’t matter if he’s in there with the one’s, two’s, three’s, he doesn’t care. He’s just going to work.”

Wise first became captain with the Patriots last season, and had a breakout season in his new role. His career highs in tackles, forced fumbles (2) and sacks (7.5), along with his leadership and work ethic, made giving him that honor again an easy decision for the Patriots.

“Wise has always been a pretty mature kid,” Belichick said last season. “Very hardworking. One of the most diligent workers we have. Great attitude, always puts the team first, always looking to do extra.”

This will be the third straight season that Bentley will be a captain for the Patriots. Belichick praised Bentley’s leadership, communication, and unselfishness last December, all qualities that likely helped him record career highs in tackles and sacks (3) last season.

“He’s been great on and off the field,” Belichick said. “Leadership on the field. Communication, very good communicator which is important in the role that he plays.”

Henry was named a captain for the first time, making him the only new captain on the roster. His strong presence in training camp suggested to coaches that he is ready to embrace a larger role with the Patriots, and Belichick has noticed the improvements the tight end has made over the summer.

“He’s here every day, consistency, he made a lot of improvement,” Belichick said in July. “Of course, last year, he was coming off of a surgery, but this year, he had a really good, productive offseason from a strength and conditioning standpoint.”