Here's the long list of business ventures Tom Brady has announced since retiring Tom Brady is more than just a football legend. He's also an analyst, a sports team owner, a car owner, a strategic advisor, and so much more.

Tom Brady may have retired from football earlier this year, but he’s arguably busier now than he’s ever been in his life.

While he enjoyed his success in the NFL, Brady began creating a name for himself off the gridiron by founding or investing in various businesses and corporations. And now that he’s officially hung up his cleats, the seven-time Super Bowl champion has started the next chapter of his life as one of the country’s most influential business moguls.

Which businesses does Brady have a stake in? Well, a lot. The Patriots legend plays an influential role in all types of industries, from sports teams to movie companies to athletic wear. That number of business roles has only gone up since he left football.

For conciseness, we’ll only cover the business ventures Brady undertook or will undertake after his exodus from the NFL. This article will turn into a biography otherwise. While that may seem like such a short time frame, there’s no shortage of businesses that Brady has associated himself with within that time.

Fox Sports

Shortly after announcing his retirement, Brady revealed that he will join Fox Sports’ broadcast booth, calling NFL games as an analyst with play-by-play commentator Kevin Burkhardt.

About a year prior, Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million deal to join the network, which was reportedly supposed to begin upon his retirement in 2023. But Brady later decided to push his start date back a year, causing fans to wonder if Brady truly wanted to be a part of the network. But Brady put those doubts to rest on his ‘Let’s Go!’ podcast with Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, announcing that he is on track to start with Fox Sports in 2024.

Even though he won’t officially appear until next year, he did make his Fox Sports debut with an appearance on its college football show, “Big Noon Kickoff,” by hyping up his alma mater, the University of Michigan. Soon, we’ll be hearing Brady’s voice while watching NFL games, welcoming his presence back to the sport.

Tom Brady showed up on Fox Big Noon Kickoff to say this year belongs to Michigan



pic.twitter.com/d0bJHp5Pq3 — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) September 3, 2023

Hertz Team JOTA’s Porsche 963

Buying a nice car is not an uncommon way for a newly-retired person to spend their money. But most people don’t do so the way Brady did.

In March, Hertz Team Jota of the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) announced that Brady and his men’s apparel company, Brady Brand, will be official partners of their brand new Porsche 963, which will be driven by drivers Antonio Felix de Costa, Will Stevens and Yifie Yang in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC).

Staff members of Hertz Team Jota will wear clothes made by Brady Brand, and his logo will appear prominently on the rear wings of the car. Joining the FIA WEC is a full-circle moment for Brady, who is a longtime fan of motorsports.

“I have been a big fan of motor racing for a long time,” Brady said, per the racing site Carscoops, “And for BRADY to now be a part of Hertz Team JOTA as the future of motorsport apparel and design is an incredibly exciting opportunity.”

The car made its debut on March 17 at the 1000 Miles of Sebring, where it finished in seventh place. It placed 40th in the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans in June.

Las Vegas Aces

Brady’s American sports ventures reach beyond football, as he agreed to become a minority owner of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces in March.

Brady bought a stake in the team from Aces owner Mark Davis in a sale that was praised by both Davis and WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert. The Patriots legend said he joined the WNBA out of deep respect and appreciation for women’s sports, a passion that has its roots within the Brady household.

“My love for women’s sports began at a young age when I would tag along to all my older sisters’ games,” Brady said. “They were by far the best athletes in our house!”

The Aces are one of the most successful franchises in all of basketball, regardless of gender. They won last year’s WNBA Finals and haven’t slowed down since, currently sitting atop the league. Three players on this season’s roster made the All-WNBA First Team last season, and superstar A’ja Wilson is a legitimate candidate to win her third MVP award.

The Aces look to keep winning with Brady at the helm, just as they have done before he arrived.

Las Vegas Raiders

Brady will make his return to the NFL this season, although not in the way many would think.

In May, Brady agreed to buy a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders NFL franchise.

Brady told The Associated Press that his decision to join the Raiders was borne out of a deep respect for the team and late owner Al Davis.

“When I look at a lot of the people that have impacted the NFL over a long period of time in the most positive way, Al Davis is one of them,” Brady said. “And he’s not with us anymore but I’ve heard incredible stories. And then the opportunity came about to become a minority owner in the Raiders, it was a dream come true for me.”

It may seem like an odd pairing, but Brady has connections to the Raiders. He was already in business with Mark Davis at the time of the purchase of his stake in the Raiders, buying his stake in the Aces a couple of months prior. The Raiders’ starting quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, got his start in the NFL by backing up Brady in New England. Josh McDaniels, who was Brady’s offensive coordinator for over a decade, is also Las Vegas’ head coach.

The Raiders hope to give Las Vegas a winning football team. And who better to win with than arguably the greatest winner in NFL history?

UIM E1 World Championship

What do Brady, Sergio Perez, Rafael Nadal, and Didier Drogba have in common? They are all very good at their sports, they are all winners and they have a massive following of adoring fans.

But, most importantly, they are all involved in boat racing.

In July, Brady joined these other legendary athletes and became a team owner in the Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM) E1 world championship, a brand-new electric raceboat competition. He will own Team Brady, the fifth team announced in this league.

Brady hopped in E1’s waters because he wanted to promote sustainable boat racing, and also because he loves what the sport provides.

“The E1 combines a lot of things that I love,” Brady said (h/t Daily Nautica). “Speed, energy, being in the water, intense competition, and innovative leaders.”

The E1 is UIM’s first-ever sanctioned series for electric boats and was created to help protect the marine ecosystems that inhabit the waters the competitors race on. This event will kick off at the beginning of 2024, with the first race being held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.



It’s official! @TomBrady is an E1 World Championship team owner 🏈



7-time Super Bowl Champion 🏆

5-time Super Bowl MVP ️⭐️



He made history on the field, now he has joined the Champions of the Water ️🌊⚡️



Season 1 starts 2024. Don't miss it.#E1Series | #ChampionsOfTheWater pic.twitter.com/bSRBOcyomI — E1 Series (@E1Series) July 20, 2023

Birmingham City FC

After retiring from the NFL, Brady will now play a role in a totally different type of football.

Brady partnered with new Birmingham City FC owners Knighthead Capital Management LLC in August, and he has since become a minority owner of the club and chairman of its advisory board. His responsibilities as chairman include strengthening global marketing for the club and using his leadership to help their sports science department advise the team on “health, nutrition, wellness, and recovery systems and programs,” according to a statement from Birmingham.

Despite not knowing much about English football, Brady says he brings valuable knowledge from his time in the NFL that any sports team would love to have.

“Maybe you’re asking what do you know about English football, Tom?” Brady said. “Well let’s just say I’ve got a lot to learn. But I do know a few things about winning, and I think they may translate pretty well.”

Brady also praised the team’s fighting, underdog spirit, as he knows what it’s like to be doubted and passed on. He also said he knows how important the backing of a city is to a club’s success, and that no one can win without hard work.

“I’ll see you at St. Andrew’s soon,” Brady said. “It’s time to get to work.”

Here we go! Proud to be part of the Blues family 💙💙💙 @BCFC pic.twitter.com/lSEbzzpcBk — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 3, 2023

Delta Airlines

Brady’s most recent business venture will allow his star to fly outside of the sports world.

Delta Air Lines announced on Tuesday that they have hired Brady as a strategic advisor. According to CNN, he will “work on internal employee training and appear in external advertising campaigns.”

Brady’s presence at Delta appears to be related to marketing, as well as to boosting employee productivity and morale. The company plans to “integrate Brady’s spirit of winning and passion for inspiring people to be the best version of themselves with Delta’s goal of connecting people to their greatest potential,” according to a statement from Delta.

“Delta’s people are driven by their commitment to world-class performance, excellence and a desire to achieve best-in-class results,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian. “Bringing a leader like Tom onto the Delta team furthers our mission to connect the world while accelerating our drive to continuously improve for our colleagues, customers and communities.”

Brady said he joined Delta because of the admiration he has for the organization, the memories he had on Delta’s planes, and out of respect for his mother, who was a flight attendant.

“I am grateful to be joining the Delta family, a company I have loved and respected for years,” Brady said. “Growing up with a mother as a flight attendant, I have always admired the people that make seamless air transportation possible. Throughout my career, my teammates and I flew Delta countless times, spending hours traveling for some of the most important games of our lives, even celebrating Super Bowl wins on the plane.

With this partnership, Brady will take flight and join an unfamiliar industry to him: aviation. If he excels in this role, then the sky’s the limit for the football legend in his future business endeavors.