Patriots Patriots place QB Matt Corral on Exempt/Left Squad list. Here’s what that means Corral reportedly "left the team without notice" ahead of the Patriots' season opener on Sunday. Matt Corral is not currently a member of the Patriots' roster. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

The Patriots made an interesting quarterback transaction 24 hours ahead of their Sunday season opener.

New England listed Matt Corral as “Exempt/Left Squad” on Saturday. Corral, who was claimed off waivers by the Patriots from the Panthers on Aug. 31, apparently left the team “without notice,” per The Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed.

Corral was reportedly released by the team earlier on Saturday, according to NFL Network. Fellow quarterback Bailey Zappe was promoted from the practice squad as a corresponding move.

While there is not a specific definition of this categorization listed on the NFL’s website, the league offers the following description of what it means for a player to be listed as “Reserve/Did Not Report (left team).”

“Players who have left their team or stopped playing NFL football but have yet to submit retirement papers. This player does not count against a team’s roster limit or its salary cap. This offseason, the Baltimore Ravens placed undrafted rookie receiver Devon Williams on this list when he did not show up for training camp. Williams was reinstated days later before ultimately being released.”

This designation means Corral is no longer a member of the Patriots’ 53-man roster. However, being placed on this list also means another team cannot claim the 24-year-old off waivers, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Corral did not participate with New England during its Friday practice. He was also listed as “questionable” for “non-injury related” reasons by the Patriots on Friday, as well. Corral practiced with New England on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Ole Miss product did not play his rookie season with Carolina due to a foot injury. Upon being claimed by his new team in August, Corral claimed a spot on the 53-man roster. Zappe signed with the Patriots practice squad.

Zappe will back up starter Mac Jones against the Eagles at 4:25 EST on Sunday.