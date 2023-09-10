Patriots Watch: Mac Jones throws a pick-6 on first drive of the ‘Thank You Tom’ game Mac Jones's first drive of the season opener ended badly. Mac Jones Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Mac Jones’s first drive of the season couldn’t have gone much worse.

The drive came to a halt with Eagles defensive back Darius Slay returning an interception 70 yards for a touchdown to put the Patriots in a double-digit first-quarter deficit.

Granted, the ball bounced off of Kendrick Bourne’s hands, allowing Slay to make the interception. And, Jones was dealing with wet conditions on a rainy day in Foxborough.

But the throw was still a bit higher than it needed to be. What a rough start for the former Alabama quarterback during the Thank You Tom Brady game.

Jones threw just 14 touchdowns last year against 11 interceptions during what many called a regression from his Pro Bowl rookie form.

His first pick of this season didn’t just end New England’s opening drive, it gave the Eagles points as a result.

They call him 'Big Play Slay' for a reason… pic.twitter.com/kAnigCvmRi — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 10, 2023

Tom Brady rang the bell from atop the new Gillette Stadium lighthouse to kick off the new season. Mac Jones made some noise of his own as the game started.

It was the sound of the crowd groaning.