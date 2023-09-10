Patriots Patriots vs. Eagles live updates: Tom Brady returns as New England opens 2023 season Tom Brady will make his anticipated return to Foxborough on Sunday and will be honored at halftime. Mac Jones and the Patriots will begin their new season on Sunday evening. AP Photo/Wade Payne

Football season is back.

The Patriots will open their 2023 regular season on Sunday when they take on the reigning NFC champion Eagles at Gillette Stadium. Kick-off is set for 4:25 p.m.

Sunday’s Week 1 matchup also holds plenty of significance beyond the start of a new season for Bill Belichick’s squad. Tom Brady will make his anticipated return to Foxborough following his (second) retirement, with the legendary QB set to be honored in a halftime ceremony.

With New England and Philadelphia’s starters earning limited reps during preseason action, it will be fascinating to see how the Patriots hold up against arguably the most balanced team in the NFL.

New England’s ability to withstand a potent Eagles pass rush might be the consequential matchup of the evening, while Sunday will mark Mac Jones’s first full game in Bill O’Brien’s revamped offense.

Here is Chad Finn’s Unconventional Preview for Patriots/Eagles, as well as a look at seven Eagles players to keep tabs on in Week 1.

Follow along here for live updates from Sunday’s season opener in Foxborough, and check back once the game wraps for some early observations.

3:20: Sure feels like this place is going to lose it tonight.

That’s one way to get Tom Brady’s attention today. pic.twitter.com/QQxmOiVreh — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) September 10, 2023

3:18: Both Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte could be in line for steady reps today with Parker out, but that’s a significant loss for the team. Parker’s ability to reel in 50-50 balls is a major hit.

3:15: Not a lot of set backup options for the Patriots with both Strange and Onwenu out.

Expect rookie Atonio Mafi to slot into one of the team’s starting spots at guard, while a rotation of other players like Sidy Sow, Jake Andrews and recently acquired tackles like Vederian Lowe/Tyrone Wheatley Jr. could be moved over to the other vacancy at guard.

There is still no set starter in place for right tackle, with veteran Calvin Anderson likely tabbed as the next man up in what should be a daunting matchup against Haason Reddick (16.0 sacks in 2022).

3:04: No Strange, Onwenu, or Parker for New England. That Eagles pass rush might feast tonight against the Patriots.

2:58: Sure seems like there’s going to be a ton of former Patriots on hand for today’s ceremony.

Malcolm Butler is here at Gillette Stadium for Patriots-Eagles. I hear there's something going on today. — Matt Dolloff (@mattdolloff) September 10, 2023

2:52: A whole lot of No. 12 jerseys in the stands today.

2:50: Brady is back.

2:45: A steady rain falling here at Gillette, even as players begin to stretch out on the field. Very similar weather to the last time Brady was at Gillette with the Bucs in October 2021.

2:30: Welcome back to Gillette Stadium, everyone. Heard there’s a big game here today.