Here are the details for Tom Brady’s Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Typically, players have to wait four years before entering the Patriots Hall of Fame.
For Tom Brady, whose career was anything but typical, the process has been expedited.
Brady, who returned to Foxborough on Sunday and addressed the crowd, will be inducted the night of Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in a special ceremony. The date, of course, honors the six Super Bowls No. 12 captured with the Patriots.
“Patriots fans didn’t get an opportunity to appropriately thank Tom when he left,” Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft said. “I wanted to give them that opportunity. Unfortunately, a halftime ceremony just doesn’t provide enough time to honor Tommy the way he deserves.”
Kraft announced that, for the first time, the team will host its Hall of Fame ceremony inside Gillette Stadium to accommodate as many fans as possible.
The ceremony will be a ticketed event in which season ticket members receive first priority.
Brady, set to become the 35th member of the Patriots Hall of Fame, is the first player to have the four-year wait period waived since the current guidelines were established in 2007.
