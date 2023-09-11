Patriots Tom Brady posted his reaction to being honored by Patriots in Gillette Stadium return "Foxboro Forever." Tom Brady running onto the field prior to the halftime ceremony. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Tom Brady was welcomed back by Patriots fans to Gillette Stadium in style on Sunday during the 2023 season-opener. The home crowd cheered loudly during both pregame and halftime ceremonies honoring the now-retired quarterback.

Brady, 46, was clearly touched by the reception. In a Monday Instagram post reflecting on his visit — in which he was accompanied by members of his family — Brady said he was lucky “to have spent my life surrounded by such incredible people.”

“Coming back to New England to celebrate what WE accomplished was so special, and it’s a day that I’ll never forget,” read Brady’s caption. “Being able to spend time with teammates, family, friends, coaches, and most importantly all the fans of Patriot nation is something that I’ll never take for granted.”

With the Eagles in town — including offensive lineman Lane Johnson, notably a critic of what he’s previously labeled as the “no fun” Patriots — Brady even made a joking reference while looking back on his time with the team.

“We won a whole lot of games up here,” said Brady, “and believe it or not we had a whole lot of fun doing it. I’m so lucky to have been a New England Patriot. Foxboro Forever.”

Brady shared his thoughts about the experience afterward:

“Today was unbelievable,” he said.

“We always put the team first, and I think that was a message I wanted to get across today.”