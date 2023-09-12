Patriots Patriots to reportedly host another quarterback for a workout Ian Book served as the Eagles' third-string QB behind Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew last season. Ian Book has played for the Saints and Eagles in his NFL career. AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Bailey Zappe served as Mac Jones’ backup at quarterback on Sunday evening against the Eagles, but the Patriots are reportedly looking to bolster their QB room this fall.

According to Jordan Schultz of The Score, the Patriots will work out QB Ian Book on Wednesday morning. The former Notre Dame signal caller was cut by the Eagles last month, and worked out with the 49ers on Tuesday.

Drafted by the Saints in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Book started one game for New Orleans as a rookie, going 12-for-20 for 135 yards with two interceptions in a loss to the Dolphins on Dec. 27, 2021.

Book was waived by the Saints in August 2022 and signed with the Eagles, where he served as Philly’s third-string QB behind Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew and didn’t see a snap during regular-season play.

The Patriots already have Jones and Zappe on their 53-man roster, with Zappe promoted from the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s season opener.

Entering Week 1, it appeared that waiver pickup Matt Corral was going to entrench himself as Jones’ backup, but the former Ole Miss product was placed on the Exempt/Left Squad list on Saturday after reportedly leaving the team “without notice.”

The Patriots currently have two open spots on their practice squad as of Tuesday night, but already have a QB on their practice squad in Malik Cunningham.