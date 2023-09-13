Patriots Cam Newton defends Mac Jones after Rex Ryan called him ‘pea-shooter’ "Come on bro. It's like, let's have some grace." AP Photo/Elise Amendola

Mac Jones once beat out Cam Newton for the starting quarterback spot in New England.

But that doesn’t mean Newton is above defending Jones against one of his “haters.”

Before the Patriots’ season opener against the Eagles, Rex Ryan labeled Jones as “pea-shooter Jones.” Ryan later gave Jones credit for playing well against Philadelphia.

“Look, ‘peashooter’ Jones looked good, and I’m going to give him total credit,” Ryan said. “Oh my God, that looked like a real offense and he looked so much more confident and that’s what it’s all about.”

Newton wasn’t a fan of the pea-shooter comment. He called Ryan out on his new Youtube sports show 4th & 1, citing a need for people to take accountability for their comments.

“Bro, you sound like a hater,” Newton said of Ryan. “Giving somebody a backhanded compliment, what was it like the pea-shooter looked good? Come on bro. It’s like, let’s have some grace.”

Ryan, who was formerly head coach of the Jets, has a long history with New England. He’s been open about making fun of the Patriots, calling them a JV team last season.

“You took a couple L’s to New England, but you also gave them a couple L’s, so it’s a little bitterness from your days back at the Jets. It’s just giving hater, big dog.”

