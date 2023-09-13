Patriots Patriots reportedly sign former Eagles quarterback Ian Book to the practice squad New England adds another quarterback. Ian Book has played for the Saints and Eagles in his NFL career. AP Photo/Julio Cortez

The Patriots have signed quarterback Ian Book to the practice squad, according to Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald.

New England reportedly worked out Book yesterday, and have now decided to add him.

The Patriots signed Matt Corral last month before placing him on the left team/exempt list for an undisclosed reason.

Book’s most recent NFL stop was with the Eagles, who cut him last month. He was a fourth-round pick in 2021, when he was selected by New Orleans.

The former Notre Dame quarterback was picked off twice in his only start for the Saints. He didn’t see any action last year while backing up Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew.

New England elevated last year’s backup, Bailey Zappe, to the 53-man roster for Sunday’s matchup against the Eagles. The Patriots waived Zappe on cutdown day before signing him to the practice squad.

The Patriots also have Malik Cunningham, who played quarterback in college but mostly has been working as a receiver, on the practice squad.

