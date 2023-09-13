Patriots Patriots injury report: Trent Brown, Sidy Sow placed in concussion protocol David Andrews, Cole Strange, and Mike Onwenu were also limited on Wednesday's injury report. Trent Brown did not practice on Wednesday after being placed in concussion protocol. AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper

An already decimated Patriots offensive line received even more bad news on Wednesday evening.

In New England’s latest injury report, both left tackle Trent Brown and guard Sidy Sow were ruled out of Wednesday’s practice in Foxborough after being placed in concussion protocol.

To make matters worse, center David Andrews was listed as “limited” on Wednesday due to a hamstring issue, while Week 1 absentees in G Mike Onwenu (ankle) and G Cole Strange (G) were limited as well.

Here’s the full injury report for the Patriots and Dolphins entering Week 2:

PATRIOTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

T Trent Brown — concussion

G Sidy Sow — concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

C David Andrews — hamstring

WR Kayshon Boutte — hamstring

OL Cole Strange — knee

WR DeVante Parker — knee

OL Mike Onwenu — ankle

DOLPHINS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

RB Raheem Mostert – Knee

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

T Terron Armstead — back, ankle, knee

DB Elijah Campbell — knee

TE Julian Hill — ankle

WR Jaylen Waddle — oblique

Boutte is a new addition to the Patriots’ injury report, while Parker remains in the same spot as last week when he was ruled out of New England’s season-opening game against the Eagles.

But New England is currently staring at a nightmare scenario up front when it comes to putting together a capable five-man unit to protect Mac Jones.

The Patriots were dealt a tough hand last week after both Strange and Onwenu were ruled out against the Eagles, forcing Sow and fellow rookie Atonio Mafi to slot into starting roles.

But if Brown and Sow are not available, New England might have to slot veteran Calvin Anderson over to left tackle against the Dolphins this Sunday and push a recently acquired tackle like Vederian Lowe or Tyrone Wheatley Jr. into another starting spot on the right side.

Rookie Jake Andrews could be pressed into service at center if David Andrews isn’t cleared to play, while the other vacant guard spot might be filled by a carousel of depth pieces, including the odd man out of the Wheatley/Lowe rotation at tackle.

Going into training camp, the Patriots’ projected top unit on the O-line featured:

LT Trent Brown

LG Cole Strange

C David Andrews

RG Mike Onwenu

RT Riley Reiff

Now, all five key cogs are banged up, with Reiff currently listed on IR and the remaining four etched on the injury report.

Getting at least some combination of Andrews, Strange, and Onwenu back would be a welcome sight, especially when it comes to stabilizing a run game that clearly missed New England’s starting guards against the Eagles (3.5 yards per carry).

But with Brown now hampered by a concussion, Jones will need to keep his head on a swivel against whatever pass rush Miami defensive coordinator Vic Fangio dials up on Sunday night at Gillette Stadium.