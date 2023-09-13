Patriots-Eagles opener draws strong ratings for CBS and Channel 4

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
The Patriots couldn’t quite pull off a comeback victory after spotting the Eagles a 16-0 lead Sunday, falling, 25-20.
But the game provided a big win for CBS and its local affiliate. The game got a 30 rating and 66 share on Channel 4 in the Boston market, per Nielsen Media and CBS, strong numbers that confirm how much anticipation there was for the start of the NFL season.
On a national scale, the 4:25 p.m. “national game” window on CBS — which for most of the country was Patriots-Eagles — averaged 21.35 million viewers, up 28 percent from the same window on the opening Sunday last year.
