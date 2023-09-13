Patriots Report: Rob Gronkowski ‘keeps on being asked’ about NFL comeback in 2023 Now 34 years old, Gronkowski still has plenty to occupy his time beyond the gridiron. Rob Gronkowski played the final two seasons of his career with Tom Brady in Tampa. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

It turns out that Tom Brady is not the only former Patriot being linked to rumors of an NFL comeback in 2023.

According to Jordan Schultz of The Score, Rob Gronkowski acknowledged that he “keeps on being asked about an NFL comeback,” even though he announced his second retirement from the league back in June 2022.

But Gronkowski didn’t fuel any additional speculation in his conversation with Schultz, reiterating “he’s 100 percent retired, and won’t play for any team.”

Could that sentiment change if his longtime QB in Brady was to also come out of retirement?

Advertisement:

“Nope. I’m done,” Gronkowski added.

I just spoke with Rob Gronkowski, who tells me he keeps on being asked about an NFL comeback. He says he’s 100 percent retired, and won’t play for any team.



What about if Tom Brady came out of retirement? “Nope. I’m done,” Gronk added. pic.twitter.com/NBjrEqHQT1 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 13, 2023

After initially retiring in 2019 at age 29 due to numerous, Gronkowski put his football pads back on in 2020 after Brady signed with the Buccaneers in free agency.

The future Hall-of-Fame tight end made the most of his return to the NFL, winning a Super Bowl with Brady in 2021 before reeling in eight touchdowns and 802 receiving yards in his final NFL season in 2022.

Now 34, Gronkowski still has plenty to occupy his time beyond the gridiron. Along with his various endorsements and media ventures, Gronkowski is currently serving as an NFL analyst on Fox Sports alongside his former New England teammate, Julian Edelman.

Edelman and Gronkowski will have some company in the Fox family next fall when Brady joins the network as its lead NFL analyst in the broadcast booth.