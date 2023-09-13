Patriots Report: The Jets will not pursue Tom Brady at quarterback Brady has reportedly made it clear that his NFL career is over. Tom Brady Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

The Jets will not pursue Tom Brady in the aftermath of Aaron Rodgers’s season-ending injury, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

Russini reports that the 46-year-old Brady has “made it clear” to those close to him that his professional football career is over.

She also noted that the Jets are planning to move ahead with Zach Wilson as the starter.

“The Jets have made it clear the last 24 hours that Zach Wilson is their starter,” Russini wrote. “I’m told this is their plan headed into Dallas and beyond, per multiple sources. While they have looked at every option on the table, the team believes Wilson is their best choice.”

The Jets are reaching out to veteran quarterbacks because they only have two active players at the position left on the roster following Rodgers’s injury.

But, Brady won’t be one of them despite former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum mentioning the 7-time Super Bowl champion as a longshot replacement option for Rodgers.

The Patriots honored Brady during a halftime ceremony at Sunday’s home opener against the Eagles. Robert Kraft announced that Brady will be the first player in team history who doesn’t have to wait four years after retirement to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Brady, who spent two decades with the franchise, responded by saying he will always be a Patriot.

“All our lives take us on different journeys, they take us to different places, they bring different people into our lives,” Brady said. “But, one thing that I am sure of that will never change is that I’m a Patriot for life.”

Signing with the rival Jets a few days after that statement would have truly shaken up the NFL.

But, it appears that Tom Brady will continue his journey as a retired player.