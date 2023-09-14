Patriots Ezekiel Elliott wants the Patriots to sign La’el Collins, who is ‘one of his best friends’ Collins, a free-agent right tackle, spent years blocking for Elliott in Dallas. La'el Collins and Ezekiel Elliott AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

Offensive tackle La’el Collins is available on the free agent market after being cut by the Bengals earlier this week.

The Patriots have shown interest in Collins, according to Mark Daniels of MassLive. The Patriots are doing their “due diligence” on the talented tackle who is recovering from an ACL tear that he suffered in a game against the Patriots at the end of last year.

One player who wouldn’t mind if the Patriots added Collins is running back Ezekiel Elliott. Collins blocked for Elliott for half a decade when the pair were in Dallas.

“I would love to see LC here,” Elliott said. “LC is one of my best friends. We’re super close, and it would be great to get him up here.”

Collins was a member of the Dallas offensive line that allowed the least amount of sacks in the NFL in 2019. He signed a 5-year, $50 million extension with the team before injuries derailed the rest of his time with the Cowboys.

He missed the 2020 season with a hip injury. He also was suspended for five games in 2021 for a violation of the league’s substance abuse policy.

Collins started in all but two of the Bengals’ regular-season games last year, but a knee injury against the Patriots ended his season and forced Cincinnati to place him on the PUP list to start the season.

But, if there’s anyone who knows what a healthy Collins could potentially add to the Patriots, it’s Elliott, who ran behind him for several years. Collins was a part of the offensive line that produced most of Elliott’s most productive seasons.

“He’s a load. He loves to get his hands on people,” Elliott said. “He’s going to punch. He’s going to strike the heck out of you. He knows what he’s doing. He’s a vet.