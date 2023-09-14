Quiz: How well do you know the newest Patriots?

Patriots

Juju Smith-Schuster is one of the newest Patriots. Do you know how he got his nickname? Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini

By Luke Scotchie

As New England begins its 2023 NFL season, many players are wearing Patriots jerseys for the first time.

The Patriots revamped their roster this offseason, both in the NFL Draft and in Free Agency. They signed former Pro Bowlers to provide experience and impact and drafted several young players who hope to make contributions in both the short and long term.

But how familiar are you with these players? You may know their names and positions, but what about the fun facts?

Take the quiz below to see how well you know the newest New England Patriots:

Quiz: How well do you know the Patriots' newest players?

Christian Gonzalez wants to "follow in the footsteps" of which former Patriots cornerback?
What did Ezekiel Elliott buy with his first-ever NFL paycheck?
Who gave Juju Smith-Schuster his nickname?
Which of the following sports did Mike Gesicki NOT play in high school?
While he played football at Old Dominion, what second job did Keion White have?
In addition to playing football, what unique talent does Calvin Anderson have?
Which NFL draft analyst called Marte Mapu his "favorite player in the (2023) draft"?
Which two rookies were friends in college?
Jake Andrews is a high school state champion in which sport?
Which U.S. Senator from Florida told his college coach to recruit Demario Douglas?