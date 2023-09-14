Quiz: How well do you know the newest Patriots?

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
As New England begins its 2023 NFL season, many players are wearing Patriots jerseys for the first time.
The Patriots revamped their roster this offseason, both in the NFL Draft and in Free Agency. They signed former Pro Bowlers to provide experience and impact and drafted several young players who hope to make contributions in both the short and long term.
But how familiar are you with these players? You may know their names and positions, but what about the fun facts?
Take the quiz below to see how well you know the newest New England Patriots:
