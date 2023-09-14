Patriots Quiz: How well do you know the newest Patriots? Take the quiz below to find out. Juju Smith-Schuster is one of the newest Patriots. Do you know how he got his nickname? Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini

As New England begins its 2023 NFL season, many players are wearing Patriots jerseys for the first time.

The Patriots revamped their roster this offseason, both in the NFL Draft and in Free Agency. They signed former Pro Bowlers to provide experience and impact and drafted several young players who hope to make contributions in both the short and long term.

But how familiar are you with these players? You may know their names and positions, but what about the fun facts?

Take the quiz below to see how well you know the newest New England Patriots:

Quiz: How well do you know the Patriots' newest players? Christian Gonzalez wants to "follow in the footsteps" of which former Patriots cornerback? Malcolm Butler Stephon Gilmore Mike Haynes Raymond Clayborn What did Ezekiel Elliott buy with his first-ever NFL paycheck? A car for his brother A dress for his sister A house for his parents An XBOX One for himself Who gave Juju Smith-Schuster his nickname? His mother His aunt His grandmother Ben Roethlisberger, his quarterback at Pittsburgh Which of the following sports did Mike Gesicki NOT play in high school? Football Basketball Volleyball Baseball While he played football at Old Dominion, what second job did Keion White have? Domino's Delivery Driver Starbucks Barista Waiter at a Popular School Restaurant Fitness Center Desk Assistant In addition to playing football, what unique talent does Calvin Anderson have? He can play the saxophone underwater He can solve a Rubik's Cube behind his back He can knit a scarf with his eyes closed He can make a three-point shot with a bowling ball Which NFL draft analyst called Marte Mapu his "favorite player in the (2023) draft"? Mel Kiper, Jr. Todd McShay Dane Brugler Daniel Jeremiah Which two rookies were friends in college? Atonio Mafi and Bryce Baringer Chad Ryland and Sidy Sow Ameer Speed and Kayshon Boutte Isaiah Bolden and Christian Gonzalez Jake Andrews is a high school state champion in which sport? Wrestling Diving Track and Field Tennis Which U.S. Senator from Florida told his college coach to recruit Demario Douglas? Marco Rubio Rick Scott Bill Nelson Mel Martinez