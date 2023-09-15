Patriots Patriots list six players, including four offensive linemen, as questionable against Dolphins Trent Brown, Jonathan Jones, and Sidy Sow are all new additions to the Patriots' injury report this week. Jonathan Jones and five other Patriots are listed as "questionable" against the Dolphins on Sunday night. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)

The Patriots’ banged-up offensive line still seems to be on the mend, according to Friday’s injury report.

While New England did not rule any players out against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night, six individuals were listed as “questionable”. Tackle Trent Brown (concussion), guards Mike Onwenu (ankle), Sidy Sow (concussion), and Cole Strange (knee) are still uncertain to suit up in the team’s first divisional game of 2023-24.

Corner back Jonathan Jones (ankle), a Thursday addition to the injury report, and receiver DeVante Parker (knee) will also be game-time decisions come 8:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Advertisement:

David Andrews (hamstring) and Kayshon Boutte (hamstring), who were both limited practice participants on Wednesday and Thursday, were removed from the injury report Friday.

It seems unlikely that Brown and Sow will suit up versus Miami considering they are both newly in concussion protocol. All New England players dealing with concussions last season did not play in the first game following their diagnosis.

Last season, the Patriots had seven players start a week in the concussion protocol.



None of those players were cleared in the first week. All missed the next game.



Trent Brown and Sidy Sow have started this week in the concussion protocol. — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) September 13, 2023

While the Patriots’ offensive line allowed just two sacks versus a powerful Eagles defensive line in week one, going into this game without Brown and Sow would be a huge blow. The two linemen played every offensive snap against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tackle Calvin Anderson also played all offensive snaps for the Patriots last week and may have his work cut out for him once again against Miami, especially if Brown and Sow are no-goes. The same goes for rookie guard Atonio Mafi. He may continue to take the places of Onwenu and Strange for a second consecutive week.

New England acquired two tackles at the end of August, Vederian Lowe and Tyrone Wheatly Jr. Neither have yet to play a snap for the Patriots, but that could change on Sunday if the team remains without four linemen.

Advertisement:

As for J. Jones’s recent appearance on the injury report, the Patriots being without one of their starting cornerbacks against the Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill would make things difficult for New England’s secondary. The explosive wide receiver torched the Los Angeles Chargers defense for 11 catches, 215 yards, and two touchdowns in week one.

The Patriots’ defense may have kept the Eagles’ weapons at bay last week. However, that effort was aided by the presence of a healthy J. Jones alongside rookie Christian Gonzalez. Hill and Jaylen Waddle are also a tall task that could be even more difficult to handle without one of New England’s starting corners.

As for the Patriots’ weapons, the team probably could have used Parker on the field in week one. JuJu Smith-Schuster didn’t play a big role and committed a drop. New England relied heavily on rookies Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte to support Kendrick Bourne, which isn’t necessarily an ideal scenario for any team despite the players’ week one flashes.

Bourne did score two touchdowns and tight end Hunter Henry had one of his own. Regardless, a healthy Parker could help spread the wealth and give Mac Jones more options.

Advertisement:

Miami is coming off of a win that featured three passing touchdowns and nearly 500 yards from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. This performance came against a Chargers defense that is expected to be dominant featuring the likes of Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa, J.C. Jackson, Asante Samuel Jr., and Derwin James.

Kickoff for the Patriots and Dolphins is set for 8:20 p.m. EST on Sunday night.