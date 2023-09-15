Patriots Tyreek Hill vows to ‘dominate’ Patriots, even if they throw double coverage at him "You put two guys on me, one guy on me, or three guys on me I’m still going to run my route to get open." Tyreek Hill wants to leave Patriots defenders in the dust on Sunday. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Tyreek Hill isn’t concerned about how the Patriots might match up against him on Sunday night.

Speaking to reporters in Miami, the Dolphins star was asked about the possibility of the Patriots sending double coverage at him and what it could do to his game. Hill shrugged it off, vowing to have a strong game regardless of how the Patriots cover him.

“I’m still going to dominate that no matter what,” Hill said. “I still got a job to do, and that’s to run my routes. You put two guys on me, one guy on me, or three guys on me I’m still going to run my route to get open.”

Hill didn’t have much trouble running his route to get open last week, recording 11 receptions for 215 yards and two touchdowns as part of the Dolphins’ win over the Chargers. His performance in that game came on the heels of him saying his goal is to reach 2,000 receiving on the season, going more than 10 percent of the way there in Week 1.

But Hill has had some issues against the Patriots in the past. He only had 11 receptions for 168 yards in his final three matchups against New England when he was with Kansas City. Hill got some payback against the Patriots in his Dolphins debut last season, recording eight receptions for 94 yards. But he only had four receptions for 55 yards in the second matchup, with Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson filling in for an injured Tua Tagovailoa.

Part of the reason for Hill’s lower numbers against the Patriots recently can be credited to Jonathan Jones, who has allowed quarterbacks to complete just 44 percent of their passes when targeting Hill for a 35.4 passer rating, as pointed out by MassLive’s Mark Daniels.

There is a chance that Jones might not play on Sunday though. The veteran has missed practice twice this week due to an ankle injury, leaving his status for Sunday’s game up in the air.

Hill thinks Sunday’s game will be intense, regardless of whether Jonathan Jones plays.

“It’s definitely going to be fast. Guys are going to be flying around, hitting hard,” Hill said. “That’s what football is to me. Hard-nosed games, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Hill’s vow to dominate the Patriots isn’t the only trash talk he’s done ahead of Sunday’s game. As Dolphins fans traveled well to Los Angeles last week, Hill’s calling them to make the trek up to Foxborough. For those who do show up at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Hill had a message for them.

“I noticed that. There were a lot of fans on our side of the stadium. Fin fans, we need that,” Hill told reporters. “I’m looking at every camera.

“We need that each and every week, every home game. I’m telling you, that juice each and every play. If you guys come out, be loud and just boo the other team. Call Mac Jones sorry, please. That would be great.”