Patriots Patriots elevate Jalen Reagor, Calvin Munson from practice squad Reagor's elevation could indicate the Patriots are preparing to be without DeVante Parker on Sunday. The Patriots elevated former first-round pick Jalen Reagor from the practice squad on Saturday. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

The Patriots made two roster moves on Saturday, elevating wide receiver Jalen Reagor and linebacker Calvin Munson from the practice squad. Both will be available for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

Reagor’s elevation could indicate that New England is preparing to be without DeVante Parker for the second straight week. He was listed as “questionable” for Sunday’s game on Friday’s injury report. Parker was a limited participant in practice all week and is working his was back from a knee injury.

A former first-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles, Reagor has 72 career receptions and 799 receiving yards. He was traded to the Minnesota Vikings before the 2022 season and released a year later before signing to New England’s practice squad.

Munson is quickly becoming a regular practice squad elevation. He was elevated last week and played a role in special teams against the Eagles. Munson has been a member of the Patriots three separate times since 2018.

New England opted not to elevate any offensive line help ahead of Sunday’s matchup. The Patriots entered the weekend with four different offensive linemen listed as questionable for Sunday.

With no reinforcements on the way, New England may be anticipating at least one of those linemen to play against Miami. Mike Onwenu (ankle) and Cole Strange (knee) are the most likely candidates to start after being limited all week. Sidy Sow and Trent Brown entered the week in concussion protocol and did not participate in any practices.

Kickoff for the Patriots-Dolphins game is set for 8:20 p.m. EST on Sunday.