Patriots Marcus Jones leaves Patriots-Dolphins game with shoulder injury The All-Pro returner, who filled in for Jonathan Jones at cornerback, departed after suffering the injury in the first half. Marcus Jones and Bill Belichick. Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Marcus Jones’s night is over.

The second-year cornerback has been ruled out of Sunday’s contest against the Dolphins with a shoulder injury.

Jones was initially ruled questionable to return after suffering the injury in the first half. His teammates knelt around him while he was down on the turf for a few moments, but he was able to walk off of the field with assistance.

The Patriots’ depth at cornerback was already been thin with Jonathan Jones missing the game and Jack Jones listed on injured reserve. Rookie Christian Gonzalez got the start, while Myles Bryant filled in for Marcus Jones following the injury.

Jones’s responsibilities stretch beyond his role in the Patriots secondary. He was named first-team All-Pro as a returner last season, so any time he misses affects New England’s return game as well.

It is unclear what the severity of Jones’s shoulder injury is at the moment, but the Patriots have announced that he will not play for the rest of the night.

Patriots injury update: DB Marcus Jones (shoulder) has been downgraded to out. pic.twitter.com/avolbMaEsw — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 18, 2023