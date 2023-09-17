Patriots Patriots vs. Dolphins live updates: Can Mac Jones, New England get into the win column? The Patriots are 4-6 against the Dolphins over their last 10 meetings. Mac Jones and the Patriots have some positives to build off their Week 1 loss to the Eagles. Maddie Meyer / Getty

After coming up just short against the Eagles in their season opener, the Patriots will look to right the ship against the Dolphins in a primetime Week 2 showdown on Sunday night.

Kick-off from Gillette Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m.

Tua Tagovailoa and a high-powered Miami offense have given the Patriots fits over the last few years. New England is 4-6 against the Dolphins over the last 10 games, with Tagovailoa 4-0 in head-to-head matchups against the Patriots during his NFL career.

Mac Jones and the Patriots have some positives to build off of their Week 1 loss to Philadelphia. But injury concerns continue to loom for Bill Belichick’s squad, especially on the offensive line.

Here are four matchups to watch for on Sunday night, as well as six Dolphins to keep tabs on beyond the headlines like Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill.

You can also read Chad Finn’s Unconventional Preview of Patriots-Dolphins here.

Follow along here for live updates from Sunday’s AFC East matchup, and check back once the game wraps for some early observations.

7:52: Looks like Marcus Jones will be the other boundary corner next to Christian Gonzalez.

7:48: Based on warmups, this looks like it’s gonna be New England’s starting O-line.

LT Lowe

LG Strange

C Andrews

RG Onwenu

RT Anderson

7:45: Can … Lucic play tackle?

7:34: Just make these the new home jerseys, please.

Just make them the permanent home jerseys. pic.twitter.com/UGDX6RtBhG — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) September 17, 2023

7:30: More on the Patriots’ inactives here:

7:26: However, New England’s running game should benefit from having Strange and Onwenu back up front. DeVante Parker’s return also gives another deep threat on the outside.

7:25: Can’t understate how much the loss of Jonthan Jones hurts New England.

Jones has matched up against Hill six times in his career. In those games, Hill has seven catches on 16 targets for 88 yards against Jones. Opposing QBs have a 35.4 passer rating when targeting Hill with the Patriots’ defensive back in coverage.

7:08: Patriots inactives.

LT Trent Brown

CB Jonathan Jones

OL Sidy Sow

OLB Anfernee Jennings

WR Kayshon Boutte

DT Sam Roberts

DB Ameer Speed

6:51: Some significant losses for Miami on their inactive list:

Terron Armstead is Miami’s starting LT, while Phillips is one of the best pass rushers in the NFL over the last few years. That’s good news for New England’s own banged-up O-line.

6:42: A Wes Welker sighting in Foxboro:

6:30: No sign of Jonathan Jones yet. That could be a devastating loss, given Jones’ strong play against Tyreek Hill.

6:29: Mike Onwenu is also taking part in warmups. More help on the inside for New England’s O-line.

Mike Onwenu and Cole Strange warming up with the other offensive linemen before tonight's game vs. the Dolphins 🤔 #ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/1IJj6pxWgb — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) September 17, 2023

6:23: From one Patriots safety to another:

Hard-hitting safeties unite: Rodney Harrison meets Kyle Dugger. pic.twitter.com/7j02oidLDz — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 17, 2023

6:20: Cole Strange is out here for early warmups. A good sign for him.

5:54: Plenty to keep tabs on as we await the inactives list. Beyond the state of the Patriots’ O-line, New England will be in big trouble if Jonathan Jones misses tonight’s game — given his strong track record against Tyreek Hill.

5:41: Greetings from a picture-perfect evening at Gillette Stadium.