Watch: Brenden Schooler gets a running start and blocks a key Miami field goal attempt

The Patriots added a wrinkle by putting special teams standout Brenden Schooler in motion on a field-goal block attempt, and it paid off.

Schooler started on the outside with several yards between him and the rest of the Patriots’ special teamers. He took a running start over to the edge of the Patriots rushers and stormed in to block the kick.

Even former Pro Bowler and outspoken Bill Belichick critic Asante Samuel had to give the Patriots props for creativity.

“Ok Coach Belichick, I got to give you your credit and that was creative af,” tweeted Samuel.

Kyle Dugger recovered the ball after the block and seemed to have a path for a touchdown, but Christian Wilkins tackled him from behind and prevented the score.

The block kept Miami from extending a 14-point lead even further. New England was unable to capitalize on the following drive despite strong field position, but Mac Jones connected with Hunter Henry on a touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter to pull back within seven.

Schooler made 14 tackles and recovered a pair of fumbles last season. He came into the game with one tackle against Philadelphia in the season opener.

