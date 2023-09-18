Patriots Local firefighters resuscitate fan who suffered cardiac arrest at Gillette Stadium "We just happened to be in the right place at the right time." Anthony Colella and Mark McCullough are glad they happened to be present Sunday night. Bridget Condon

About 10 minutes prior to Sunday night’s Patriots-Dolphins game, two local firefighters helped resuscitate a fan who suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed.

Mark McCullough of the Needham Fire Department and Anthony Colella of the Johnston (R.I.) Fire Department saw police running down the stairs to the G-P Atrium section underneath the lighthouse at Gillette Stadium. They followed suit and jumped into action.

“It’s one of those things where it’s not just me, it’s everybody else,” McCullough told Boston.com. “That’s what we do for a living. Even if we’re not working, we’re still out there doing what we have to do.”

My parents are at the Patriots game with their friends and someone in their section just had a heart attack and my dad's friend (also a firefighter) started giving him CPR and saved his life.



Forget the football. This is the best thing I've heard all day ❤️ wow — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) September 18, 2023

Colella checked his airway to confirm he wasn’t breathing and then checked his pulse before starting CPR on the man – whom they estimate was in his 50s – which continued for about a minute.

The man, who was with his son and brother-in-law, regained consciousness and started vomiting. They thought he was choking, but he wasn’t.

These are the two heroes from tonight who gave CPR to a fan who went into cardiac arrest at the @Patriots game ❤️ Anthony Colella of Johnston RI Fire and Mark McCullough of Needham Fire pic.twitter.com/qKJ38AKqGw — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) September 18, 2023

He had fallen and hit the back of his head and was bleeding from his head. They got some tissues and cleaned him up the best they could and worked together to keep him awake until Emergency Medical Services arrived.

They’re unsure what happened to him afterward, but they expressed their well wishes and said he’s in their thoughts. They’re glad they were there when they were.

Said McCullough: “We just happened to be in the right place at the right time.”