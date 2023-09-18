Patriots Patriots release a pair of quarterbacks, including Matt Corral Matt Corral and Ian Book have been waived, the team announced. Matt Corral played college football at Ole Miss.

The Patriots have released quarterbacks Matt Corral and Ian Book, according to a news release from the team.

Book joined the Patriots practice squad after signing last week. The 2021 4th-round pick made a start for New Orleans during his rookie season, but was later released by both New Orleans and Philadelphia before joining the Patriots.

The Patriots claimed Corral off of waivers from Carolina. Carolina picked Corral with the No. 94 selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, a pick that was originally owned by the Patriots. New England traded the No. 94 pick for a pick of picks that eventually became Bailey Zappe and Marte Mapu.

Corral missed his entire rookie season with the Panthers last year after suffering a lisfranc injury against the Patriots during the preseason. The Patriots placed him on the left team/exempt squad list before his release.

The moves leave New England with three quarterbacks. Starter Mac Jones, backup Bailey Zappe, and Malik Cunningham who played quarterback in college but has been working on developing as a wide receiver.

