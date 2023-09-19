Patriots Former Patriots RB Dion Lewis reportedly arrested on trespassing charge in Florida Lewis’ best season came in 2017 with the Patriots, gaining 896 rushing yards and nine total touchdowns. Dion Lewis had the best stretch of his career over three seasons in New England. Rich Barnes / AP Photo

Former Patriots running back and Super Bowl LI champion Dion Lewis was arrested in Florida on Monday afternoon, according to TMZ Sports.

The Seminole Police Department told TMZ that the 32-year-old Lewis was taken into custody by officers around 2 p.m. at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa after he “had allegedly been unruly and belligerent.”

Lewis was booked shortly after 3 p.m. on a misdemeanor charge of trespassing, a Hillsborough County (Fla.) jail official told TMZ. Lewis was released several hours later on a $500 bond.

A former fifth-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, Lewis bounced around the league for four seasons before landing in New England ahead of the 2015 campaign. The shifty 5-foot-8 running back had the best stretch of his career in Foxborough, scoring 13 total touchdowns over his three years with the Patriots.

Lewis played a key role in New England’s run to a Super Bowl title in 2016. During the Patriots’ 34-16 Divisional Round victory over the Texans, Lewis scored three touchdowns off of a 13-yard pass from Tom Brady, a 98-yard kickoff return, and a one-yard rush into the end zone.

January 14, 2017



Dion Lewis



With a 98-yard kick-off return for a TD in the 1st Qtr and the Patriots lead wire to wire and defeat the Texans (34-16) in the Divisional Rd



Next up: AFC Championship game vs the Pittsburgh Steelerspic.twitter.com/gKDQNFE8nI — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) January 14, 2023

He finished with 27 rushing yards off six carriers and one two-yard reception in the Patriots’ comeback win over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

Lewis’ best season came in 2017 with the Patriots, gaining 896 rushing yards and six touchdowns while also reeling in 32 catches for 214 yards and three scores through the air.

He later signed with the Titans in free agency prior to the 2018 season before ultimately retiring in April 2021.