Patriots Here's what Garrett Wilson said about team's 14-game losing streak against the Patriots "I'm 0-2 against [New England]. That's unacceptable."

The New England Patriots will travel to MetLife Stadium on Sunday looking for their 15th straight victory against the New York Jets. The Jets have not beaten the Patriots once in their last 14 matchups, and New York’s players aren’t too happy about that skid.

“Fourteen straight [losses] is unacceptable,” Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson said Tuesday on ESPN New York’s ‘Bart and Hahn Show.’ “That’s unacceptable. I’m 0-2 against them. That’s unacceptable.”

New England’s 14 consecutive wins against their division rival is the second-longest active winning streak against one team in the NFL, just behind the Kansas City Chiefs’ 15 straight wins against the Denver Broncos. Wilson, who was 15 years old when the Jets last defeated the Patriots (2015), believes that he and some of New York’s other young players were brought in to snap that streak.

“I walked into a team that—we haven’t beaten the Patriots,” Wilson said. “I feel like that’s why they brought me here, brought me and Sauce [Gardner] here and the guys here— to make things like that change. It’s time we do what we get paid for.”

The Jets have had a rough season so far, losing by 20 points to the Dallas Cowboys a week after losing their star quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, for the season due to a torn Achilles. But to Wilson, defeating the Patriots in Week 3 and ending their losing streak could be a genuine sign of positive change for New York.

“It’s time that things change around here,” Wilson said. “I don’t like talking about it too much, but this is one of the first steps.”

This game is equally as important for the Patriots, who have a chance to make history on Sunday. With a win against New York, they will not only tie the NFL’s longest-active winning streak against a single team, but they will also tie their longest such streak in franchise history (15 straight wins against the Buffalo Bills from 2003-2011). They would also be just five games away from tying Miami’s 20-game streak against Buffalo (1970-1980), the longest against one team ever.

But it won’t be an easy feat. Wilson understands how important beating the Patriots is for New York, and plans for that possibility to consume himself until he gets the opportunity to defeat New England on Sunday.

“It’ll fuel me throughout the week, honestly,” Wilson said.