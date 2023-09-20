Patriots Patriots injury report: Christian Barmore a surprise addition; Trent Brown, Jonathan Jones limited The Patriots received both good and bad news on their latest injury report on Wednesday. Christian Barmore was a limited participant on Wednesday. Matt Ludtke / AP Photo

The Patriots received both good and bad news on their latest injury report on Wednesday.

Defensive lineman Christian Barmore was a surprise addition to the list, with the third-year pro limited during Wednesday’s practice due to a knee injury.

The only Patriot who did not practice at all on Wednesday due to injury was cornerback Marcus Jones, who injured his shoulder while attempting to tackle Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle on Sunday.

Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux also was absent, as he and his fiancee, Chanel Iman, celebrated the birth of a baby girl, Capri Summer Godchaux, on Tuesday.

As for the good news, several Patriots who missed Sunday’s game against the Dolphins returned to practice, albeit in a limited role. Trent Brown — who reportedly signed a reworked contract with New England on Tuesday — took part in practice after recovering from a concussion.

Advertisement:

Veteran cornerback Jonathan Jones also practiced after missing Week 2 due to an ankle injury.

Here’s the full injury report for both the Patriots and Jets:

PATRIOTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DL Davon Godchaux – Not injury related

DB Marcus Jones – Shoulder

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DL Christian Barmore – Knee

OT Trent Brown – Concussion

CB Jonathan Jones – Ankle

OL Mike Onwenu – Ankle

WR DeVante Parker – Knee

OL Sidy Sow – Concussion

G Cole Strange – Knee

JETS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

S Tony Adams – Hamstring

T Duane Brown – Shoulder, Hip

DL John Franklin-Myers – Hip

K Greg Zuerlein, Groin

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

T Mekhi Becton – Knee

CB Michael Carter II – Elbow

RB Breece Hall – Knee

LB Quincy Williams – Knee