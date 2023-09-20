Patriots injury report: Christian Barmore a surprise addition; Trent Brown, Jonathan Jones limited

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
The Patriots received both good and bad news on their latest injury report on Wednesday.
Defensive lineman Christian Barmore was a surprise addition to the list, with the third-year pro limited during Wednesday’s practice due to a knee injury.
The only Patriot who did not practice at all on Wednesday due to injury was cornerback Marcus Jones, who injured his shoulder while attempting to tackle Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle on Sunday.
Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux also was absent, as he and his fiancee, Chanel Iman, celebrated the birth of a baby girl, Capri Summer Godchaux, on Tuesday.
As for the good news, several Patriots who missed Sunday’s game against the Dolphins returned to practice, albeit in a limited role. Trent Brown — who reportedly signed a reworked contract with New England on Tuesday — took part in practice after recovering from a concussion.
Veteran cornerback Jonathan Jones also practiced after missing Week 2 due to an ankle injury.
Here’s the full injury report for both the Patriots and Jets:
PATRIOTS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DL Davon Godchaux – Not injury related
DB Marcus Jones – Shoulder
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DL Christian Barmore – Knee
OT Trent Brown – Concussion
CB Jonathan Jones – Ankle
OL Mike Onwenu – Ankle
WR DeVante Parker – Knee
OL Sidy Sow – Concussion
G Cole Strange – Knee
JETS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
S Tony Adams – Hamstring
T Duane Brown – Shoulder, Hip
DL John Franklin-Myers – Hip
K Greg Zuerlein, Groin
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
T Mekhi Becton – Knee
CB Michael Carter II – Elbow
RB Breece Hall – Knee
LB Quincy Williams – Knee
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.