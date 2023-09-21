Patriots Report: Patriots to place CB Marcus Jones on IR due to torn labrum With Marcus Jones sidelined for at least four games, the Patriots' depth at cornerback is thin. Marcus Jones will miss at least the next four games due to his shoulder injury. Greg M. Cooper / AP Photo

The Patriots cornerback group reportedly took another hit on Thursday.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Patriots defensive back Marcus Jones suffered a torn labrum during Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins and will be placed on injured reserve.

Because of his IR designation, Jones will miss at least four weeks of action.

Jones, who recorded five tackles and a fumble recovery in his two games so far this season, left New England’s eventual 24-17 loss to Miami in the second quarter. The 24-year-old corner injured his shoulder while attempting to tackle Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, eventually making his way off the field with the training staff.

Jones’ primary duties on New England’s roster revolve around his play in the secondary, but the former University of Houston product made his mark all over the field for the Patriots in 2022.

He earned a first-team All-Pro nod as a punt returner in his rookie campaign, averaging 12.5 yards per runback, while also scoring the game-winning touchdown in a 10-3 win over the New York Jets on Nov. 20, 2022. Jones’ straight-line speed was also utilized on offense last year, reeling in four passes for 78 yards and a touchdown.

With Marcus Jones now on the mend, the Patriots cornerback room is in rough shape entering Sunday’s road matchup against the Jets. Fellow CB Jack Jones was placed on injured reserve earlier this month due to a hamstring injury and will not be eligible to return until at least Week 5 against the Saints on Oct. 8.

The veteran of the CB group in Jonathan Jones also missed Sunday’s game against the Dolphins due to an ankle injury. He has returned to practice this week, but has been a limited participant.

With Jones heading to IR, the Patriots will reportedly fill that roster spot by signing QB Will Grier from the Bengals’ practice squad.