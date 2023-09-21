Patriots Patriots reportedly add quarterback Will Grier to the 53-man roster Grier could come in handy next week as the Patriots prepare for a road game against the Dallas Cowboys. Will Grier spent the previous two seasons with the Cowboys. Michael Ainsworth / AP Photo

The Patriots’ recent trend of quarterbacks slotting onto and off the roster is reportedly continuing.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, New England signed Will Grier off the Cincinnati Bengals’ practice squad on Thursday evening.

The 28-year-old QB was initially selected by Carolina in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, logging two seasons with the Panthers and another two years with Dallas Cowboys. He appeared in two regular-season games with the Panthers in 2019, completing 28 of 52 passes for 228 yards and four interceptions.

The former West Virginia signal caller was released by Dallas on roster cutdown day last month, ultimately signing on with the Bengals’ practice squad before New England poached him.

Advertisement:

Because the Patriots signed Grier off of another team’s practice squad, New England will need to carry Grier on their 53-man active roster for at least three weeks. Grier is expected to slot behind Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe on New England’s QB depth chart.

Given his two-year tenure in Dallas, the Patriots could use Grier as a scout-team QB next week when they prepare to take on Dak Prescott and the Cowboys on Oct. 1.

Grier is just the latest addition to a QB grouping in Foxborough that has been in a state of flux over the last week.

New England released Matt Corral from the left team/reserve list and Ian Book from the practice squad on Monday, but reversed course and were reportedly set to sign Corral to the practice squad on Tuesday. However, that deal fell through on Wednesday morning, leading to a vacancy on the roster.

Along with Jones, Zappe, and now Grier, the Patriots also have QB Malik Cunningham on their practice squad.

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈 Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during football season. Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up