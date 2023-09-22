Patriots remove Trent Brown from injury report, list five players as questionable against Jets

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during football season.
The Patriots are gaining back at least one more piece of their offensive line on Sunday against the New York Jets. Trent Brown was removed from New England’s injury report on Friday.
Brown did not play in the Patriots’ Sunday night game against the Dolphins as he recovered from a concussion. He was a limited participant in practice all week.
DeVante Parker was also officially removed from the injury report Friday after playing 100 percent of New England’s offensive snaps last week.
Five other Patriots head into Sunday afternoon’s game listed as questionable, including three offensive linemen. Christian Barmore (knee), Jonathan Jones (ankle), Mike Onwenu (ankle), Sidy Sow (concussion), and Cole Strange (knee) are all uncertain to play.
Onwenu and Strange both played against Miami after being deemed questionable and could be activated again before Sunday’s game. Sow and Brown were both sidelined with concussions, although Sow did not participate in any practices until Friday.
Tackles Calvin Anderson and Vederian Lowe played every snap against the Dolphins as a result of the offensive line injuries. Brown’s return gives New England more options, especially if other linemen are activated alongside him.
Both Barmore and Jones were limited participants in practice all week, but neither missed a day. Jones’s presence is particularly important to the Patriots’ secondary, as cornerback Marcus Jones was placed on injured reserve this week, joining fellow corner Jack Jones who is also unavailable.
New England takes on the Jets at 1:00 p.m. EST on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during football season.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.