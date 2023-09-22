Patriots Patriots remove Trent Brown from injury report, list five players as questionable against Jets Brown missed New England's game against the Dolphins due to a concussion. Trent Brown was removed from the Patriots injury report heading into Sunday's game. AP Photo/Mary Schwalm

The Patriots are gaining back at least one more piece of their offensive line on Sunday against the New York Jets. Trent Brown was removed from New England’s injury report on Friday.

Brown did not play in the Patriots’ Sunday night game against the Dolphins as he recovered from a concussion. He was a limited participant in practice all week.

DeVante Parker was also officially removed from the injury report Friday after playing 100 percent of New England’s offensive snaps last week.

Five other Patriots head into Sunday afternoon’s game listed as questionable, including three offensive linemen. Christian Barmore (knee), Jonathan Jones (ankle), Mike Onwenu (ankle), Sidy Sow (concussion), and Cole Strange (knee) are all uncertain to play.

Onwenu and Strange both played against Miami after being deemed questionable and could be activated again before Sunday’s game. Sow and Brown were both sidelined with concussions, although Sow did not participate in any practices until Friday.

Tackles Calvin Anderson and Vederian Lowe played every snap against the Dolphins as a result of the offensive line injuries. Brown’s return gives New England more options, especially if other linemen are activated alongside him.

Patriots offensive snaps vs. Dolphins:



🏈 WR Pop Douglas (6) limited to PRs after fumble at end of 1st quarter



🏈 RG Mike Onwenu (46) splits time w/ Atonio Mafi (28) in first game back since ankle surgery



🏈 DeVante Parker (74) returns as top WR, then JuJu (44) & Bourne (38) pic.twitter.com/p2n1ht8USg — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 18, 2023

Both Barmore and Jones were limited participants in practice all week, but neither missed a day. Jones’s presence is particularly important to the Patriots’ secondary, as cornerback Marcus Jones was placed on injured reserve this week, joining fellow corner Jack Jones who is also unavailable.

New England takes on the Jets at 1:00 p.m. EST on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.