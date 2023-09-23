Patriots Jonathan Jones, Sidy Sow ruled out vs. Jets. Here’s what it means for the Patriots The Patriots' secondary will be further depleted on Sunday. Jonathan Jones will miss Sunday's game against the Jets. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

The Patriots will be without another key member of their secondary when they take on the Jets.

Jonathan Jones has been ruled out of Sunday’s game due to an ankle injury, marking the second straight game he’s missed due to the ailment. The team also ruled out rookie offensive lineman Sidy Sow, who will miss his second game in a row due to a concussion.

Jones was added to the injury report ahead of the Patriots’ loss to the Dolphins in Week 2 but returned to practice this week, albeit in a limited role.

The Jones news marks another key absence in an already-depleted Patriots secondary. The team placed second-year corner Marcus Jones on injured reserve on Friday after he suffered a torn labrum in Week 2. Jack Jones is also still on injured reserve, meaning the Patriots will be without three of their top four corners in Week 3.

With Marcus Jones going down in the first half of last week’s game, the Patriots have already played a good bit of time with Christian Gonzalez being their only regular rotation corner on the field. Third-year corner Shaun Wade and fourth-year vet Myles Bryant saw an increase in playing time while Kyle Dugger registered 20 snaps at slot corner, per Pro Football Focus.

The Patriots will likely have a bit more reinforcements though in Week 3. They signed veteran Breon Brooks and undrafted rookie Azizi Hearn to the practice squad Thursday, shortly before it was reported that Marcus Jones suffered a torn labrum. They also signed rookie defensive back William Hooper to the practice squad earlier in September, making all three players possible call-ups for Sunday’s game.

Jonathan Jones and Sidy Sow have been downgraded to out for #NEvsNYJ. pic.twitter.com/LI5lZeA1VE — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 23, 2023

If there is good news for the Patriots with their corner situation, New England hasn’t placed Jonathan Jones on injured reserve. Any injured reserve placement would rule him out for four games.

As for Sow, the fourth-round rookie has already emerged as a primary backup along the offensive line. He started at right guard in place of Michael Onwenu in Week 1 and also played at right tackle in training camp and the preseason.

The Patriots appear to have their offensive line at its best availability all season. While Cole Strange and Onwenu are listed as questionable for Week 3, they both played last week after missing the season opener. Starting left tackle Trent Brown was also removed from the injury report on Friday.