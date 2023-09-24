Patriots vs. Jets live updates: Can New England avoid an 0-3 start?

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
After two straight frustrating losses at Gillette Stadium, the Patriots will look to change their fortunes on the road in what is shaping up to be a must-win game Sunday afternoon against the Jets.
Kick-off from MetLife Stadium is set for 1 p.m.
The Patriots have won 14 straight games against the Jets, who were dealt a devastating blow in Week 1 when star quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles.
But even with Zach Wilson now leading New York’s offense, the Jets figure to be a tough opponent for New England thanks to their talented defensive unit.
Here is Chad Finn’s Unconventional Preview of Patriots-Jets.
Conor Roche also has a breakdown on six Jets to watch for on Sunday, along with a breakdown of which Patriots are currently ruled out for Week 3.
Follow along here for live updates from Sunday’s AFC East matchup, and check back once the game wraps for some early observations.
