Patriots Watch: Mac Jones throws his longest TD pass of the season to tight end Pharaoh Brown

Mac Jones’s longest pass of the season went to a recently-signed tight end named Pharaoh Brown.

On the play, which happened during the second quarter of Sunday’s game in New York, the Patriots fooled the Jets on a play fake to Rhamondre Stevenson.

Brown ran past three Jets defenders and caught a touch pass from Jones with plenty of room to run straight ahead. He had one defender to beat, defensive back Adrian Amos, who he stiff-armed as he dove into the end zone.

At 58 yards, it’s the longest play — run or pass — for the Patriots so far this season. And it stretched New England’s lead to double-digits over the Jets at a soggy MetLife Stadium.

The Patriots didn’t run a single play that netted more than 18 yards against the Dolphins last week.

It’s also the third career touchdown for Brown, who is in his sixth NFL season. It’s his first touchdown catch since 2020, when he was playing for the Bill O’Brien-coached Houston Texans.

The Patriots, who are in search of their first win this season, haven’t lost to the Jets since 2015. They’ve won 14 in a row against the Jets.

A breakout game from Mac Jones would certainly help that cause.