Patriots Chris Long calls Mac Jones one of the ‘top-5 dirtiest’ QBs of all time amid Sauce Gardner controversy "He allegedly hit him in the d*** but no big deal right," Long tweeted. Mac Jones. AP Photo/Bryan Woolston

Sauce Gardner posted a video of his altercation with Mac Jones that took place during Sunday’s Patriots-Jets game at MetLife Stadium on social media.

“Posting this so I don’t get fined lol,” Gardner tweeted.

The video shows Patriots quarterback Mac Jones walking toward Gardner after the play and Gardner shoving Jones away.

Gardner accused Jones of intentionally hitting him in his private parts after the game.

“My stomach is hurting a little bit, you know what I mean?” Gardner said. “I don’t even know what to say. I do have to ice up, he’s trying to stop me from having kids in the future. He’s tripping.”

Advertisement:

Jones said after the game that that he was just trying to get the first down on a quarterback sneak.

“Definitely a physical play. A lot of guys were in there,” he added. “It’s kind of like the famous quarterback sneak that everybody does. All the guys on both teams are in there and it can get pretty physical. That’s something I have to learn from — getting my pads a little bit lower so I can get it and not get held up.”

Chris Long, who was a member of the Patriots Super Bowl LI championship team, called Jones out for the play.

Top 5 Dirtiest QB all time. Conrad Throwbler. https://t.co/0Se2QuOfrl — chris long (@JOEL9ONE) September 25, 2023

“Top 5 Dirtiest QB all time. Conrad Throwbler,” Long tweeted in response to Gardner’s video.

A Twitter user attempted defend Jones by telling Long that the video didn’t prove anything.

“He allegedly hit him in the d*** but no big deal right,” Long responded.

Multiple players have accused Jones of dirty plays during his NFL career. Brian Burns accused Jones of twisting his ankle. The NFL fined Jones for a low hit on Eli Apple that took place on Christmas Eve last year. Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker accused Jones of intentionally kicking him in the groin last season.

Advertisement:

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that the NFL is investigating the incident.